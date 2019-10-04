Duane France receives Veteran of the Year Award

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The third annual veteran of the year award was announced Thursday at the Veterans Monument at Bear Creek Park.

Duane France is this year’s recipient even though he retired from the army in 2014, but his dedication hasn’t stopped.

France is the Director of Veteran Services at the Family Care Center and the Executive Director of Colorado Veterans Health and Wellness Agency.

He is also a member of countless scholar and counseling programs and has found time to publish three books supporting veterans.

Despite all he does, his wife said he was embarrassed to receive the recognition for something he just does out of duty.

“He does a blog, where they can get on there and read about different stuff, hopefully he helps. He does a podcast now where he has others come on so other people can tome on and he can get more information. If you ask him he doesn’t do enough, tis’ whatever he can do to help,” Duane’s Wife Connie France said.

Duane still serves at the president of the school board where his children graduated.