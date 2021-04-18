Dozens participate in TAPS Honor Cruise

COLORADO SPRINGS — The TAPS Honor Cruise is a welcome event to the children and volunteers of TAPS.

The T.A.P.S. (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) organization helps the families of service members who have died in the line of duty, accidents, or suicides. They mentor the kids and help them learn to cope with their loss.

Disgruntled Motor Sports and the Colorado Springs War Council would like to welcome TAPS and their Colorado annual event by bringing in cars, trucks, and bikes from all over the state for a drive-by parade.

Since 1994, TAPS has provided comfort and hope 24/7 through a national peer support network and connection to grief resources, all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones.

