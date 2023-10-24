(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — A court-martial is set for Thursday, Oct. 26, for a U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) cadet accused of multiple charges, including prohibited use of cocaine and psilocybin, and fraudulent appointment to the armed forces.

According to USAFA, Cadet Seth Misukanis has been charged with one specification of fraudulent appointment in violation of Article 104a Uniform Code of Military Justice, which delineates a false appointment to the armed forces by knowingly providing false qualifications or concealing disqualifications.

Cadet Misukanis is also charged with two specifications of false official statement, one specification of wrongful use of cocaine, and one specification of wrongful use of psilocybin, or magic mushrooms, which is a Schedule I controlled substance.