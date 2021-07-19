Couple rides from Canada to Mexico to raise funds, awareness for veterans organization

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Semper Fi and America’s Fund has a mission to help veterans injured in combat. This weekend, a Marine veteran and his wife were in Colorado as part of a bike ride from Canada to Mexico, helping raise awareness about the organization and the help they give.

Dean and Lorri Zenoni said while the purpose of the ride is to raise money, they are enjoying their trip through Colorado.

Semper Fi and America’s Fund started out helping just Marines, but they have grown and are now able to help service members in any branch. They help get veterans into new activities, navigate the paperwork required when transitioning out of the military, and make sure they get access to every benefit they deserve.