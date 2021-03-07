Congressman Lamborn announces Class of 2025 Service Academy Nominations

COLORADO SPRINGS — Congressman Doug Lamborn announced that 50 students from Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District would receive a nomination from his office to one of the U.S. Service Academies on Saturday.

The service academies are U.S. Military Academy (West Point), U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

This year’s 50 nominees were selected based on meeting or exceeding Congressman Lamborn’s rigorous selection process. First, they must meet the academic, physical, and medical qualifications. Then they have to be nominated.

According to officials, the office gets hundreds of applicants each year, and this year only 50 students were chosen.

It is an honor to announce my nomination of these fifty outstanding young Coloradans to our United States Service Academies. Each of these nominees has demonstrated a remarkable level of talent, work ethic, and a deep commitment to patriotism. I thank all those who went through the rigorous application process and wish these young men and women the best as they continue through the final stages of the appointment process. “I’d like to thank the many community leaders that served on my Academy nomination board for their time and commitment reviewing applications, scoring, and conducting nearly eighty interviews.” Congressman Doug Lamborn (CO-05)

Students haven’t been accepted into the Service Academy yet. This nomination is just another step to help with their acceptance.

Students who live in Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District who meet the minimum requirements set by the U.S. Service Academy admission offices and who would like to submit an application to be considered for a nomination for the class of 2026 can find more information here.