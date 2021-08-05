Colorado Springs WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The oldest living member of the local VFW Post 4051 celebrated a huge milestone on Saturday. World War II veteran LeRoy Jensen turned 100 years old.

The big celebration was held at the American Legion Post 209 in Colorado Springs.

Jensen told us he was drafted into the Army in 1942, and was assigned to various units providing anti-aircraft artillery support throughout the war. He was honorably discharged in 1946, and the same year, he married his wife Ruby, a school teacher, in Colorado.

This weekend, Jensen celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

Jensen, his wife, and their two daughters eventually moved to Colorado Springs. In 1954, Jensen started working at Colorado Springs Utilities, where he worked for 30 years before retiring in 1984.