Courtesy: FOX21 News, photo is from Defense Development Roundup event in 2022.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is hosting its Defense Development Roundup on Thursday, Aug. 10, bringing together defense, cyber, and aerospace industry leaders, investors, executives, and professionals.

“Panel members will share community resources and innovative business solutions, ensuring the defense sector remains dynamic and proactive in critical national security missions and in the defense against evolving threats posed by foreign adversaries,” wrote the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

Event Details: Defense Development Roundup

Date: Thursday, Aug. 10

Thursday, Aug. 10 Time: 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. Location: Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers Address: 13071 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Those in attendance include; Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President & CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, along with executives from industry companies including Lockheed Martin, Kipps DeSanto, Northrup Grumman, MOSSADAMS, Catalyst Campus, among others.

FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister will moderate the event.