Colorado Springs Army veteran gifted with new roof

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Army veteran got a new roof last week thanks to military service organizations.

Cenco Building Services and the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project gifted Christopher Hayes and his wife with a new roof and gutters valued at more than $15,000.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude to veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the start of the program in 2016, more than 250 military members have received new roofs.