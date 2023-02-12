Colorado Springs active-duty soldier wins free tickets to Super Bowl

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A local Colorado Springs soldier has been chosen for an all-expenses paid trip to the Super Bowl!

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Hannah Henry

Sergeant T won super bowl tickets through the Veteran Ticket Foundation’s Tickets for Troops. He says he didn’t expect anything when he entered the raffle and couldn’t believe he won when notified by the organization.

“It hasn’t set in…,” said Sergeant T. “The flight’s booked, the rental’s booked, everything’s booked and it’s like… still in shock. I guess when I get on the plane and finally touchdown in Phoenix, it’ll be like… holy crap. I’m going to the Super Bowl.”

Sergeant T will fly out Sunday and return home later this evening so he can ‘make formation’ on Monday.