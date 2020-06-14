Clinic for veterans serving all corners of Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic At University Of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus helps veterans in all corners of Colorado.

It’s an organization that provides mental health resources to post-9/11 veterans and their families.

They offer mental health therapy for anxiety, depression, PTSD, children’s behavior issues, and couples therapy. They even offer case management and long term care if needed.

They say their mission is to get people back to better.

“You saved my life, I didn’t know you guys existed, if I knew existed we come sooner, a long time ago, it makes us feel great, that we are doing the right work,” said Clinic Director Kammy Bishop.

Every staff member goes through military culture training, however a majority of them are either vets themseselves or military spouses, including Marine Veteran and Clinic Director, Kammy Bishop.

“I don’t know if I can trust, trust is a huge issue, some of us vets to build those trusts, we can get it, from that place, we hold a space for our veterans and family members, we hold a very comfortable space for them. we’ll only go where they need to go,” said Bishop.

They even offered tele-health before COVID-19, so clients don’t have to always travel to the clinic.

If you or a family member are interested. The clinic is doing a virtual open house this Tuesday, June 16.

7800 E. Orchard Road, Suite 150

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Phone: (303) 724-4255

