Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says ‘Thank You’ to military with discounts

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s annual military appreciation week starts Monday, September 9th.

They’re offering half off admission to all military, retired and active duty and their immediate family this weekend until September 15th.

Apart from the daily available military discount, military appreciation week is the zoo’s way of thanking military personnel for their service to our country.

“They give so much to us and we know how hard they work,” Rachel Right said. “We obviously have a big military presence in Colorado Springs. It means even more to us to support those people who show us so much support.”

The zoo is open from 9-5 everyday. If you plan to visit around the day’s shows, you can get a schedule of events at http://www.cmzoo.org/.