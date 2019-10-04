Change of command at Fort Carson

Fort Carson, Colo. — There is a new leader at Fort Carson and he was welcomed at the mountain post Friday.

Brig. General Matthew McFarlane wraps up his first week at Fort Carson.

An infantry officer has commanded tactical units and has served in key positions both in the army and the joint staff’s.

McFarlane was a senior military assistant to the Deputy Secretary of Defense and Deputy Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon.

He has held multiple leadership positions, gaining something from each one.

“Leadership and learning,” Brig. General Matthew McFarlane said. “So continuing to learn at every level because sometimes think that continuing through your career you’ve mastered it all and you can stop learning but I can tell you that it only gets more important to learn as you rise in responsibility and rank in our army. I look forward from learning from the soldiers, and the main civilians that were here today.”

McFarlane takes over for Major General Randy George as he transfers out of the fourth infantry division. His next assignment has not been announced at this time.