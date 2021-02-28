Canine rescue helps combat veterans with PTSD

PEYTON, Colo. — Painted Paws for Veterans is a non-profit Rescue Sanctuary & Therapy Program in Peyton. The organization started in 2013 as a way to help veterans connect to dogs from kill shelters for companionship and emotional support.

They also bring their dogs to veteran nursing homes and assisted living/memory centers; all while educating the community on PTSD and other veteran emotional issues.

The Painted Paws ranch out in Peyton is a sanctuary for both canines and those who were in combat.

Ty Warrick a disabled veteran himself started this rescue hoping to help others suffering from PTSD like himself.

“Painted Paws started because of my dog, she kind of pulled me out of that funk,” Warrick said. “To me personally, it helps me deal with a lot of anger issues, anxiety, and stress I deal with on a daily basis. For other veterans, it helps them get out of their homes.”

More than 70 dogs call the ranch home, and they have struggles too. Some of the dogs are blind, deaf, and often aggressive. Veterans can visit the ranch and interact with the dogs.

“[When vets come out they] help the dogs work through their issues as well as trying to work through their own,” Warrick said. “Vets can come out and find themselves again.”

Painted Paws for Veterans does most of their marketing and connecting through their Facebook page. However recently facebook has restricted their access to update the page citing a music violation.

Warrick says they have appealed the claim however because they don’t have access to their page, they can’t stop the automatic payments they set up to promote the page.

Warrick claims Facebook is still taking their money while they are unable to receive messages from vets in need or save dogs at risk.

“[Facebook] blocking us takes away our agility to go out and fundraise,” Warrick said.

Warrick said they spent eight years building that platform on Facebook but this hurdle won’t keep them from carrying out their mission.

“For our veterans, that depend on our page to be out there motivate and inspire them to fight for another day — we’re here, no matter what we are here,” Warrick said.

>> Tap here to learn more and donate to Painted Paws.