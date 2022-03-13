COLORADO SPRINGS – Big things are happening for The Air Force Academy’s Class of 2025.

Recognition is the formal three-day finale of the fourth-class (freshman) year when cadets are “recognized” as upper-class cadets and allowed to wear the Prop and Wings insignia on their flight caps. In addition to challenging the fourth-class cadets, Recognition provides the three upper classes with an opportunity to develop their leadership skills.

For the class of 2025, Recognition started on Thursday, with challenges and work-outs in Arnold Hall, the dorms, the HAC, and on the athletic fields.

Courtesy: USAFA

Courtesy: USAFA

Courtesy: USAFA

Courtesy: USAFA

Courtesy: USAFA

Courtesy: USAFA

Then on Saturday, the events concluded with the “Run to the Rocks.” according to the US Air Force Academy Association of Graduates, “It was a muddy and slick trip out to the Rock, but it was perfect weather for the team effort.”

The cadets’ fourth class won’t formally become upperclassmen until the Class of 2022 graduates in May.