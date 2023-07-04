(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Fireworks can delight and amaze with their bright flashes and loud booms, but for some veterans, it can trigger Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

According to the National Center for PTSD, even if a veteran knows to expect the lights, sounds, and even smell of fireworks, it can still cue or “trigger” a reaction. The Veterans Affairs (VA) department recommends several steps for how to handle fireworks, whether the fireworks were expected or not.

If a veteran knows to expect fireworks, the VA recommends avoiding events where fireworks are likely to cause a potential problem, however this is a short-term fix that may worsen the problem over time, causing avoidance and a sense of dread. The VA recommends focusing on events that make the veteran feel safe and secure, and dedicating time to self-care before an event—good sleep, breathing techniques, journaling, mindfulness, and limiting alcohol.

The VA also recommends bringing earplugs or headphones, and downloading a free mobile app like PTSD Coach.

If a veteran finds themselves in a situation where unexpected fireworks are going off, the VA said veterans should pause to remind themselves where they are and that they are safe. Safely lowering body temperature can also remind them where they are and help quickly reduce PTSD triggers.

Click here to read the VA’s full list of mental health tips for veterans dealing with PTSD triggers.

If you know a veteran who struggles with trauma triggered by fireworks, the VA recommends asking them how best you can support them.