Army veteran receives new roof thanks to national program

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A U.S. Army veteran received a new roof, as part of a partnership between Integrity Roofing and Painting, Owens Corning, and Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

U.S. Army Veteran Karmen Allen was selected by Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity for the roof replacement as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

The national program which helps veterans and their families began in 2016 and has helped more than 400 military members with new roofs.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

On Tuesday, April 11, the new roof for Allen was built, thanks to roofing materials donated by the Owens Corning Foundation, and labor to build the roof donated by Integrity Roofing and Painting.

“These events are huge and it’s helping one individual at a time, but as a veteran-owned and operated company, and most of our employees being veterans, it’s really near and dear to our hearts to be able to do this and give back to someone who has given so much to this country,” said Aaron Dunbar, Director of Commercial Roofing for Integrity Roofing and Painting.

Photo shows Aaron Dunbar, Director of Commercial Roofing for Integrity Roofing and Painting / FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

The build, which began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the 870 block of Bidwell Drive in eastern Colorado Springs, is slated to be wrapped up by 1 p.m.

Allen will be ready to move into his new house this summer.