WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday Army leaders said they have separated 505 Soldiers for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In February the Army announced it was planning to begin an “involuntary separation” process for soldiers who refuse to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Separation means that a person is leaving active duty, but not necessarily leaving the service entirely.

To date, Army commanders have relieved a total of six Regular Army leaders, including two battalion commanders, and issued 3,392 general officer written reprimands to Regular Army Soldiers for refusing the vaccination order.

Roughly 97% of all Army soldiers have gotten at least one shot.