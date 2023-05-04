(COLORADO SPRINGS) — May is Military Appreciation Month and there’s an event taking place that will give participants a small taste of what our servicemen and women go through in their service to our country.

The Special Forces Foundation is holding its annual Memorial Day Ruck March on Saturday, May 20 (Armed Forces Day). The event is a 5K, 10K, and 30K ruck march with a 25-pound backpack.

It’s taking place at UCHealth Park, the home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes, and gates open at 6:30 a.m. An opening ceremony starts at 7:30 a.m. and rucks begin at 8:00 a.m., 8:15 a.m., and 8:30 a.m.

Paul Watson, Chief of Staff for the Special Forces Foundation, said there will be plenty to do for the kids as well including; a bouncy castle, games, and military vehicles to climb on. Music and refreshments will also be available for all ages.

This year’s event will help feed homeless veterans and people can sign-up ahead of time at memorialdaymarch.com

The Special Forces Foundation was started out of the 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson. It’s a nonprofit organization that gives back to Special Forces soldiers and their families with an emphasis on Gold Star Families, which is a family that lost a family member at war.

The group also helps soldiers who have returned from war and may be struggling through partnerships with clinics throughout the nation for behavioral health, along with resiliency programs for families and children.