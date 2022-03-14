COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs high school student has been selected as the 2022 Military Child of the Year® for the Air Force.

16-year-old Anna is the daughter of Amy and Matthew Cummins. Amy is a registered nurse, and Lt. Col. Cummins is a flight commander assigned to the United States Air Force Academy’s 70th Flying Training Squadron.

Anna began volunteering at four years old and has contributed over 260 hours in the past year to the American Red Cross, Children’s Hospital Colorado, and Angel Flight. From providing hands-on patient care in a military hospital to delivering critical medical supplies to rural hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, Anna found fulfillment in serving her community.

According to Anna, her goal to become a physician assistant and join the Air Force stems from a lifetime of attending medical appointments with her older sister, Maddy, who is 18 and lives with Rett syndrome. With her sister requiring 24/7 care and being unable to walk or speak, Anna saw how military families cope with numerous challenges while serving.

Anna uses her experience with Maddy not only to advocate for people unable to speak for themselves, but also to help peers who have siblings with special needs. In middle school, she founded Special Siblings, an Instagram-based support community for students with siblings with significant disabilities.

An aspiring pilot, Anna holds a leadership role in the Civil Air Patrol, and founded the Aviation and Aerospace Club at her school. She’s also a student council officer, serves as a Spanish tutor for the National Spanish Honor Society, and competes on her junior varsity tennis team. She enjoys reading and hiking and has her eyes on the sky as she hopes to someday climb Pikes Peak.