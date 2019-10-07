American Legion national commander visits Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The National Commander of the American Legion visited Colorado Springs this weekend.

Veterans and their families got to meet Bill Oxford at the Pfc. Floyd K. Lindstrom American Legion Post 5 Sunday.

Oxford is from North Carolina. He is a Marine Corps veteran and served in Vietnam.

“This is just part of the tour, but it’s just a terrific honor, a tremendous honor for me to be invited to Post 5 and Colorado,” Oxford said. “It’s just a great opportunity for me, and I just like to go out and meet Legionnaires, and see and meet and understand what they do.”

His presence means a lot to any of the 2 million American Legion members who get a visit from him.

“It’s a great honor to have the national commander come,” Keith Lamee with American Legion Post 5 said. “The last time was about four or five years ago.”