Air Force football honors Tuskegee Airmen with uniform

USAFA, Colo. — The Air Force football team honored the Tuskegee Airmen with the 2020 edition of the Airpower Legacy Series uniform.

The Falcons debuted the uniform for the Navy game, Saturday Oct. 3, in Falcon Stadium.

The uniform is gray with black lettering. The chrome base gray helmet features the P-51 aircraft flown by the Tuskegee Airmen in combat with signature red tails and nose that helped identify the group, according to USAFA.

The pants feature an authentic stenciled information graphic on the side. The custom nameplate on the jersey says Red Tails, inspired by hand-lettered names painted on the side of the P-51 aircraft.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African-American pilots and ground crew from the U.S. Army Air Forces commissioned by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in September 1940.

The pilots began their training at Moton Field in Tuskegee, Alabama. More than 900 pilots graduated from the program and more than 350 served in active duty as fighter pilots. Together with ground crew, there were more than 14,000 Tuskegee Airmen, which was a small minority of the total number of blacks that served in the Army Air Force in World War II.