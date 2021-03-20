Air Force Academy names first Institute for Future Conflict Director

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Air Force Academy has named Lt. Gen. (ret) Bradford Shwedo as the first Director of the newly established Institute for Future Conflict (IFC).

Lieutenant General Bradford J. “B.J.” Shwedo, a graduate of the Airforce Academy in 1987, commanded the 25th Air Force, in charge of all Air Force Intelligence operations before being named as the Headquarters Air Force’s Chief of Information Dominance and its Chief Information Officer. Shwedo retired as the Joint Staff Director for Command, Control, Communications and Computers/Cyber and its Chief Information Officer.

USAFA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark selected Shwedo, saying “[he] brings a rich background in the most critical technological, operational, and policy environments, which are so vital to our nation’s security,” said Lt. Gen. Clark. “I am grateful he agreed to lead the IFC as it becomes a centerpiece in the development of our future Air and Space Force officers.”

The IFC is a collaborative effort between members of the Air Force Academy Foundation and Academy senior leaders to provide Cadets, faculty and staff with insights and tools to better anticipate the changing character and technologies of armed conflict throughout their careers.

The USAFA says the IFC is essential to sustain and advance national security objectives in the 21st century through curriculum, research, and outreach.

“The pace of change in all domains of conflict, especially with the return of great power competition, requires our most aggressive efforts to ensure our graduates are ready to thrive and succeed in the challenging and dynamic environments they will face,” said Lt. Gen. Clark.

The IFC will work within the Academy’s existing departments and centers. They will also increase outreach to other universities, national laboratories, industry partners and other external centers to create partnerships and research opportunities for both cadets and permanant party members. It also aims to integrate with the $50 million of undergraduate research conducted annually at the Academy.

“Although much of the change is being driven by technological advancements, our graduates must also be prepared to deal with the policy, legal, ethical, and human dimensions associated with those new capabilities,” said Lt. Gen. Clark

It hopes to understand the complexities of emerging technologies and corresponding implications in order to leverage a national security advantage in air, space, and cyberspace; cultivate cognitive and technical skills necessary to anticipate changes in the characteristics of conflict; examin the human performance essential to future warfare, and provide opportunities to develop necessary leadership and character in the future.