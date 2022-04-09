Santiago, Chile – The U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team performed this week at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense, and security exhibition.

Five jumpers and one drop zone control officer demonstrate their unique freefall demonstration alongside their Chilean counterparts, the Boinas Azules (Blue Berets) Parachute Demonstration Team. In addition, the demonstration showcased both countries’ flags symbolizing the important partnership and the respect between the two countries.

The U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Team performs jumps during Chile’s Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio (FIDAE) on April 5, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. The Wings of Blue parachute team performs precision jumps daily at the event along side their Chilean counterpart parachute team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

The Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team and the Boinas Azules (Blue Berets) Parachute Demonstration Team pose for a picture before boarding a Chilean DHC-6 Twin Otter during at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2022. The Wings of Blue are one of several units representing the U.S. at this year’s show.

Cadet 1st Class James Norkosky, U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team member, poses for a picture after completing a practice jump at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2022. The Wings of Blue perform daily at the week-long event jumping side-by-side with their Chilean counterparts, the Boinas Azules (Blue Berets).

Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Team members assist Cadet First Class James Norkosky (right) by catching the American flag after his jump during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition in Santiago, Chile, April 5, 2022. The Wings of Blue parachute team performs precision jumps daily at the event along side their Chilean counterpart parachute team.

Two members of the Boinas Azules (Blue Berets) Parachute Demonstration Team tether together as they fall at high speeds trailing red smoke during a performance at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2022. The Boinas Azules perform daily alongside the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team.

Cadet 2nd Class Baileigh McFall, U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team member, poses for a picture after completing a practice jump at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2022. The Wings of Blue perform daily at the week-long event jumping side-by-side with their Chilean counterparts, the Boinas Azules (Blue Berets).

Cadet 1st Class Mitchell Garvin, U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team member, poses for a picture after completing a practice jump at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2022. The Wings of Blue perform daily at the week-long event jumping side-by-side with their Chilean counterparts, the Boinas Azules (Blue Berets).

A crowd watches aerial demonstrations from the Chilean Air Force Halcones at Chile’s Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio (FIDAE) April 5, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. Over the course of the week, demonstrations by the B-52, F-22 Raptor and Wings of Blue parachute team will showcase U.S. airpower, capabilities and enduring promise as a committed partner in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

The fair, held every two years, hosted 46 different countries and 580 exhibiting companies. Approximately 120,000 people attended FIDAE during the open public days.

The Wings of Blue were one of several units representing the U.S. at this year’s show.