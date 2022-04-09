Santiago, Chile – The U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team performed this week at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense, and security exhibition.
Five jumpers and one drop zone control officer demonstrate their unique freefall demonstration alongside their Chilean counterparts, the Boinas Azules (Blue Berets) Parachute Demonstration Team. In addition, the demonstration showcased both countries’ flags symbolizing the important partnership and the respect between the two countries.
The fair, held every two years, hosted 46 different countries and 580 exhibiting companies. Approximately 120,000 people attended FIDAE during the open public days.
The Wings of Blue were one of several units representing the U.S. at this year’s show.