A walk to remember: VA reports Colorado veteran suicide rate higher than national average

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Veteran suicide rate in Colorado is higher than the state’s suicide rate among citizens as well as significantly higher than the national suicide rate among citizens.

The Veteran suicide rate in Colorado was not significantly different from the national Veteran

the suicide rate.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released this month the 2020 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, which found no significant increases in the Veteran suicide rate from 2017-2018, average suicide deaths per day, or total count of Veteran suicides.

The report includes analyses of Veteran suicide from 2005-2018 and findings from ongoing monitoring of VA health system suicide-related indicators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday morning about a dozen veterans walked 22 miles in memory of the symbolic 22 veterans a day that complete suicide.

The walk had several pit stops to hikers could warm up and have a snack.

The group walked from Larkspur to Colorado Springs.

9-8-8 has been deemed the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that will be active July 16, 2022.

During the transition to 988, Americans who need help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) and through online chats.

Veterans and Service members may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing, chatting online at www.veteranscrisisline.net, or texting 838255.

Colorado Crisis Services Hotline (1-844-493-TALK): If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs help dealing with one, call this toll-free number 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255 to speak to a trained professional.

Chat services are also available from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily at coloradocrisisservices.org