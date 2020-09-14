800 southern Colorado veterans receive meals for a week

PUEBLO, Colo. — 800 veterans and their families received a week’s worth of packaged food, fresh produce, and hygiene items in Pueblo on Saturday.

This year, the number of veterans and their families received food – doubled from the 2019 event, according to the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes.

Veterans from eight Southern Colorado counties — Pueblo, Custer, Fremont, Las Animas, Otero, Bent, Crowley and Huerfano – were eligible to receive food.

The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes together with the Center for American Values organized the event. Other supporting organizations include Feed the Children, Care and Share of Southern Colorado, Xcel Energy, Humana, Pueblo County and Pueblo City and County Library District.

“Last year’s event was better than we ever imagined, but our only regret was that we couldn’t help more veteran families in need,” said Matt Albright, Director of the Center for American Values. “The Center is proud to team up again with Coalition and our other partners to double the number of families assisted this year. We look forward to helping hundreds of underserved Colorado veterans and their families this weekend.”

Locally, Care and Share of Southern Colorado is donating $15,000 worth of fresh produce and bread to add to the veterans’ “kits.”