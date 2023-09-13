(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Local nonprofit Home Front Military Network (HFMN) held its Annual Honoring the Brave Breakfast on Wednesday morning, Sept. 13 at The Broadmoor and the event was emceed by FOX21 News Director Joe Cole.

The event, now in its seventh year, raised more than $200,000 in 2022 and is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser.

Proceeds from the breakfast help to facilitate the nonprofit’s ability to provide emergency financial bridge support and help to connect military service members, veterans, and their families to holistic, personalized assistance and resources in Colorado.

To learn more about the nonprofit and the work it does, click on the link above.