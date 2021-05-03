$70k donated to Victory Service Dogs in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local non-profit serving disabled veterans and first responders got a huge donation this past week.

Wednesday, Victory Service Dogs was presented with a near $70,000 check made possible by the Colorado Springs-based Heuberger Subaru Dealership.

Over the holidays last year, Heuberger Subaru chose Victory Service Dogs as their charity of choice, raising the money through its annual share the love event.

The non-profit says they will be using the donations to fund free service dog traning for 9 local veteran-dog teams.

Fox21 spoke with a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran who says he knows first-hand the impact service dogs have on theose battling PTSD.

“I was introduced to victory service dogs and I feel like they/ve given me my life back, or at least a good chunk of it back. They have been amazing for me – they are giving another option to health and mental well-being that’s not pills,” said Steven Saler, a veteran.

Victory Service Dogs also announced that this summer, it will be launching its first-ever childrens program, Victory Kids. While they hope to one day offer the service dog training for kids at no charge, they say it will be charging a fee at first.