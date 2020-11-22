300 meals given out to community, military families

COLORADO SPRINGS — About 300 turkeys and all the fixings given to families in need this year.

Pikes Peak Chapter of Association of the United States Army and the salvation army fountain corps distributing thanksgiving meals to local families.

153 community meals and 157 meals for military families given out in a drive-through fashion on Saturday.

Usually, they give out a hot meal; however, this year due to COVID-19 families were given cold meals to take home and make with their families.

The Salvation Army also reminding the community of its kettle season and they encourage you to throw some change in the kettle. But if you don’t feel safe going out you can always give a donation online.

>> Tap here to donate.