(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Honoring those who have served and are currently serving, there are several deals across Southern Colorado for Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Free Veterans Day Breakfast

The El Paso County Colorado Progressive Veterans is hosting a free breakfast for all military veterans, active duty, and their families.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m

Location: Persephone Grae’s Café & Juice Bar in Manitou Springs

For more information click here

Free Drinks for Veterans

Scooter’s Coffee would like to thank veterans for their courage and service by offering them a free drink of any size on Veterans Day.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: All day

Location: Any participating Scooter’s Coffee

For more information click here

Free Lunch for Veterans

Bubba’s 33 is thanking veterans and active military this Veterans Day, by offering a free lunch.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m

Location: 5807 Constitution Avenue

For more information click here

Free Meal for Veterans

Snarf’s Sandwiches is thanking veterans and active military this Veterans Day with a free meal.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Location: 7495 North Academy Boulevard

For more information click here

FOX21 News will continue to update this article with Veterans Day deals as they come in. If you know of a deal and it’s not on our list — let us know! Email us at news@fox21news.com.