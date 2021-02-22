1,000 veterans get vaccines at Colorado Springs, Pueblo clinics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More vaccination clinics for veterans were held over the weekend in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, with the goal of vaccinating 1,000 veterans.

The Pfc. Floyd K. Lindstrom Clinic in Colorado Springs gave vaccinations to 500 veterans, including vets over the age of 65, frontline healthcare workers, and essential workers including first responders, U.S. Postal Service workers, grocery store workers, and teachers.

David Yarbrough with the VA said most veterans are extremely grateful for the chance to get this vaccine, and they said the process was really smooth.

The VA is still making appointments for veterans who are eligible, but veterans are encouraged to sign up on the waiting lists for other vaccination clinics as well.