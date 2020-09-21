100 military moms-to-be attend drive-thru baby shower

COLORADO SPRINGS — Operation Homefront will host a Star-Spangled Babies® baby shower for 100 pre-registered new and expecting military families ton Sunday at the Operation Homefront field office in Colorado Springs.

As the health and safety of military families, volunteers, and staff are the highest priority, this program will be delivered in a drive-through format in the venue parking lot and will be conducted within local, federal, and CDC guidelines.

These baby shower events started in 2008 — so far 17,000 military families have been helped bring home their new bundle of joy.