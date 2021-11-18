Military Matters: FOX21 gets an inside look at Fort Carson with Garrison Commander Colonel Nate Springer

FORT CARTSON, Colo. — FOX21 News got a unique inside look at Fort Carson with one of the top military officials on base.

Garrison Commander Colonel Nate Springer joined FOX21 News during Thursday morning’s live on location show to tell us about the day-to-day operations on base and how the Mountain Post Garrison Team prepares their soldiers.

For those who do not know, the Mountain Post Garrison team provides mission readiness, support and services for Fort Carson soldiers, families, and the community, to fight and win our nation’s wars.

As Garrison Commander, Colonel Springer acts as a type of mayor on the base. He is responsible for day-to-day operations of the installation and maintaining/improving post infrastructure such such as buildings, ranges, streets, daycare facilities, activities, etc.

It is a tough jobs as Fort Carson is the third largest employer in Colorado.

For more information about Fort Carson and Colonel Springer’s duties, watch the video above!