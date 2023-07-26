(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dozens of wedding gowns were given away for free to first responders and military brides-to-be thanks to a partnership between Brides Across America and Something New Boutique.

“It’s kind of special,” said Something New Customer Service Manager, Sophia Burgo. “We relate it to finding your fiancé… when you find the one, you kind of don’t keep trying on more, like it’s a super special feeling, the most beautiful that you’ve ever felt and kind of being able to envision yourself on your wedding day.”

Dozens of brides tried on wedding dresses at Something New on Wednesday morning.

This is the fifth year the boutique hosted the event in recognizing our nations heroes and those standing by their sides.

“Every bride’s so unique,” Burgo said. “I love hearing everyone’s stories because [of] their families and where they’ve traveled from to come for this moment to get a free dress, is so special. To hear the back story and to really make a memory that’s going to last a lifetime.”

One of the future brides smiled big upon trying on a wedding dress at Something New.

Something New is the only participating bridal store in Colorado, driving many from all across the state and even beyond to come to Colorado Springs to find their perfect white gown.

“Well, being in a very prevalent military town, we see military brides every day and we get to hear their stories and kind of what they’ve been through,” Burgo said. “Being able to serve them and give back to them in this way is such a joyous and celebratory occasion.”

One of the first brides in line was Stacy Pitt, alongside her mother and father.

“I was nervous,” Stacy said. “I didn’t know exactly what to expect, but it has been a beautiful experience, personal, people helping us and just a great experience.”

Stacy’s parents, Tammy and Rodger Pitt, eagerly awaited as their daughter tried on several dresses. The two have been married almost thirty years come August.

Tammy and Rodger Pitt awaited their daughter trying on dresses.

“We met, I was leading music at the Baptist Student Union, and here comes in, Roger and we hit it off from the beginning,” Tammy said. “But actually, we grew up in the same hometown… but he was also in ROTC, the military. So from the beginning, from school, we have done the military lifestyle.”

The Pitt family has moved around the country, as Rodger served our country. Tammy shared what that looked like for Stacy and her brother.

“Well, being a military family, 23 years… they grew up in the military,” Tammy said. “They’ve traveled, deployments, we’ve lived in 12 different states in 23 years.”

Stacy, who was once a military child, is now becoming a military spouse.

One of the dresses Stacy Pitt tried on Wednesday morning at Something New.

“I never envisioned myself marrying into the military life,” Stacy said. “I didn’t know what God had in store for me or my plan. But I have been beyond blessed to be able to join a military family myself.”

For her parents, they are in awe of the resemblance of their daughter’s love story to theirs.

“He also is in the National Guard, so it was Roger at first, he started National Guard,” Tammy said. “He’s doing the same track that Roger did, so to say that Stacey would meet somebody that did the same track that her father did is just a God thing.”

With each dress, Stacy’s dad photographed the different styles so his little girl would make the perfect choice.

“Just seeing her grow up and become the woman she is, it’s pretty phenomenal,” said Rodger.

Stacy’s dad, Rodger Pitt, photographed each dress his daughter tried on.

When Stacy found her perfect dress, it was tears and applause from them both.