Military access, mobility and safety work continues on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the week of January 30, there will be nighttime left lane closures on northbound I-25 (between Mile Post 131 and 135). This will allow crews to set temporary concrete barrier and re-stripe lanes in preparation to move traffic eight feet to the outside.



Earthwork continues east- and westbound on Santa Fe Avenue and Charter Oak Ranch Road. In addition, there will be a full road closure at the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and Charter Oak Ranch Road on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and Wed. Feb. 2, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. A detour will be available.

Commuters will also experience a lane shift on northbound I-25 beginning at MP 128 and continuing to MP 135. Crews have been constructing stream diversions at Dry Wash (MP 128.34) and Clover Ditch (MP 131.2), saw cutting the bridge decks, removing the bridge guardrail and bridge overhangs.

Motorists are encouraged to register for text alerts by Texting MAMSIP to 888-970-9665



A courtesy patrol will be driving the work zone and will respond to incidents if and when notified. Hours of operation of that service will be from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and on holidays.

Commuters will experience narrowing of lanes on I-25, please eliminate your distractions.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Northbound I-25 left lane closures and shoulder closures between approximately South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue (MP 131 – 135):

Sunday, Jan. 30 at 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31 to Thursday, Feb. 3, between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Speed limit reduction to 55 miles per hour during night construction hours and emergency daytime work.

Eleven-foot lane width restrictions:

Tuesday, Feb. 1 and Wednesday, Feb. 2, between 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Follow signed detour route.

Santa Fe Avenue and Charter Oak Ranch Road:

FULL ROAD CLOSURE with detour. A Courtesy Patrol will be driving the work zone and will respond to incidents when notified. Hours of operation are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and holidays.

The project team has also implemented text messaging to alert the public of construction related traffic impacts or when an incident is causing traffic delays.



The improvements to I-25 addressed in this project are located along an approximately 7.5-mile segment of the corridor starting at South Academy Boulevard and extending to the Santa Fe Avenue (CO 85/87) exit at Fountain (MP 128), which exits to Gate 19 of Fort Carson.

There will be a replacement of two bridges crossing over South Academy Boulevard, a widening of both inside and outside shoulders and installing safety improvements, a concrete surface treatment overlay to provide an improved riding surface for this 7.5-mile segment, an installation of median barrier the entire length of this corridor, rehab and widening work on four bridges along the corridor and an installation of I-25 Southbound de-celeration lane at the interchange with Colorado Highway 16.

It is hoped that the proposed transportation improvements are mitigation measures to reduce crashes and improve safety in the corridor.