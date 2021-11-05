Military access, mobility and safety improvement project updates to I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For the next two weeks the Colorado Department of Transportation and Contractor SEMA Construction, Inc. will continue work on Interstate-25 along a 7.5-mile segment between S. Academy Boulevard and extending to the Santa Fe Ave. exit.

This will take place during evening and early morning hours, with alternating right- and left-lane closures on I-25 to allow the installation of permanent advance warning signs, rumble strip removal, construction of northbound emergency pullouts, installation of temporary concrete barrier and stormwater improvement measures.

This work will require a speed limit reduction to 55 MPH during construction.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Southbound and Northbound I-25 alternating single lane closures between approximately S. Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Ave.

Sunday, Nov. 7 – Thursday, Nov. 11, work hours approximately 7 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 18, work hours approximately 7 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Speed limit reduction to 55 MPH during construction hours.

Eleven-foot width restrictions

Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone. Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zones, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles, and give themselves extra travel time.

Dates of work are weather permitting

PROJECT OVERVIEW

The improvements to I-25 addressed in this project are located along an approximately 7.5-mile segment of the corridor beginning at S. Academy Boulevard and extending to the Santa Fe Ave. exit at Fountain, which exits to Gate 19 of Fort Carson.

Replacement of two bridges crossing over South Academy Boulevard;

Widening of both inside and outside shoulders and installing safety improvements;

Concrete surface treatment overlay to provide an improved riding surface for this 7.5-mile segment;

Installation of median barrier the entire length of this corridor;

Rehab and widening work on four bridges along the corridor, and

Installation of I-25 Southbound deceleration lane at the interchange with Colorado Highway 16.

SAFETY BENEFITS

The safety enhancements relate to the potential to reduce crashes, improve infrastructure, and address physical deficiencies that contribute to crashes in the corridor. CDOT conducted a safety assessment for the corridor to evaluate the magnitude and nature of safety problems and analyze the causes of crashes.



The proposed transportation improvements are mitigation measures to reduce crashes and improve safety in the area.