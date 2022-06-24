COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday marked a historic day, with some heralding it as a milestone, and others saying it’s a step backwards.

When he first heard the news, president and CEO of Focus on the Family, Jim Daly, said he almost couldn’t believe it.

“When I got the headline on my phone — Roe v Wade overturned — I [was] like: ‘really’? And [then] go look for more evidence,” Daly said.

CEO and president of Focus on the Family shares his reaction to the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

For him, he said it’s a relief.

“It’s a great day, but there’s a long haul ahead.”

Daly acknowledged it is a hard-fought turning point.

“We have fought for that for Focus on the Family for 45 years,” he said. “So, it’s been a long haul, but I’m grateful that the Supreme Court made that decision that there’s no constitutional right to terminate the life of a child.”

Even with this overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision, Daly said there is still a lot of work to be done.

“We would love to see a culture that embraces life and sees babies as a blessing not a curse and that they bring so much to life.”

Protesters rally on Friday against the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.

For protesters on the steps of Colorado Springs City Hall on Friday, it was not as celebratory of a time.

“We’re here because of the devastating news we woke up to, and read about, and how disheartening it is,” said protester, Glenna Donovan.

Another protester said her heart sank when she saw the news.

“It’s kind of an overwhelming sinking feeling,” said Covina Dunnihoo. “A little bit of sad and a whole lot of angry.”

Dunnihoo said it seemed like they were moving backwards and losing rights they had gained.

“There’s a lot of ways in which I don’t have say over what happens to my body and I’ve watched friends go through a lot of terrible and horrible things because they also don’t have say over what happens to their bodies,” she said.

The protesters moved to Acacia Park when they marched up and down Tejon street, demanding action from government leaders, but Donovan said she doesn’t want to just stop there.

“I think the fact that people will take time out of their day is one thing,” she said. “It’s the actions tomorrow and the next day. We are all enraged right now but we need to keep that fire burning.”