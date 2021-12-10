Mile High United Way to host annual Children’s Holiday Party

DENVER – Mile High United Way is hosting its annual Children’s Holiday Party on Saturday, Dec. 11. Nine hundred children as well as 350 families are registered to participate. The event will be spaced throughout the day so families can enjoy the holiday festivities both indoors and outdoors at the Mile High United Way.

Parents will be paired with a volunteer as they pick out toys for their children while the children do crafts and will have a photo opportunity with Santa. Five hundred volunteers will make this event possible, including setting-up and day-of.

Families were asked to pre-register through participation in Mile High United Way programs or were connected through the Mile High United Way 211 Help Center.

Toys were donated through corporate partners who ran toy drives and generous donors who contributed to the cause.