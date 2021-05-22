Mile High Shift: Full closure of I-70 begins; here’s what you need to know

DENVER (KDVR) — A major closure starts this weekend on Interstate 70 in Denver. The Mile High Shift will close the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 between Washington Street and Interstate 270 from 10 p.m. May 21 to 5 a.m. May 24 as part of Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project.

Roads will be shut down so crews can prepare for the Mile High Shift. The Mile High Shift will move six lanes of I-70 from the existing viaduct to the future westbound lanes between Brighton and Colorado Boulevards. Crews will safely demolish the 57-year-old viaduct for future eastbound lanes of I-70.

Traffic Impacts:

Full closure of the Colorado Boulevard on-ramp to westbound I-70 (May 19-May 24) Motorists will head east on 48th Avenue, turn south onto Holly Street and take Stapleton North Drive to westbound I-70.

(May 19-May 24) Full closure of eastbound and westbound I-70 between Washington Street and I-270 (May 21-May 24) Motorists traveling westbound on I-70 will head west on I-270, to westbound I-76, continue south onto I-25 and exit onto westbound I-70. Motorists traveling eastbound on I-70 will head north on I-25, take eastbound I-76, continue east on I-270 and exit onto eastbound I-70.

(May 21-May 24) Eight-month closure of the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to Steele/Vasquez (Starts May 24) Access to Steele/Vasquez via Colorado Boulevard to 46th Avenue

(Starts May 24) All other on- and off-ramps to both eastbound and westbound I-70 will be closed (May 24-May 24)

For more information on the Central 70 Project visit c70.codot.gov.