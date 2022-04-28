COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor John Suthers will announce an expansion of an initiative that provides free youth sports registrations on Monday.

The program was first piloted by Olympic City USA in the spring of 2021. It initially provided a set number of free soccer registrations to players in pre-k to 2nd grade. The city saw participation numbers quadruple that season, with the city attributing the increase in registrants to the removal of financial barriers of the previous program.

Registrations can be made through the City’s Sports Office. The announcement will be at 10 a.m. on Monday May 2nd, at Sky View Sports Complex, 2890 Resnik Drive. The public is welcome to attend.