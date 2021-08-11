Metro VNI finds 16 lbs. of heroin, 353 gms psychedelic mushrooms, more in investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division launched an investigation in 2020 in an autobody shop in the 500 block of Arrawanna Drive regarding the distribution of schedule I and schedule II narcotics.

Now, the Metro VNI detectives, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Downtown Area Response Team uncovered the main source of supply for the shop.

Investigators seized from a residential home on Bowser Drive the following substances:

16 pounds of heroin

4 pounds of methamphetamine

4 pounds of cocaine

4,722 DU of fentanyl pills (also known as M-30 pills)

353 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

6 pounds of high-quality, refined marijuana flower

$99,146 in U.S. currency

13 firearms (four of the firearms were confirmed to be stolen)

William Johns is the primary suspect in this investigation and has been arrested on felony charges of Unlawful Distribution of Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances. He was booked on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

