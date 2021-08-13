Meridian Ranch Boulevard to be paved Aug. 16-Sept. 10

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– Milling and paving operations on Meridian Ranch Road starting at Eastonville Road and Sunset Crater Road will start on Monday, Aug. 16.

Lanes will be closed from Monday, Aug. 16 until Friday, Sept. 10. Drivers should plan for some traffic in the area as well as eventual detours.

Individuals living near the work will be the only traffic permitted in closed areas during the project.

The county would like to thank drivers for exercising caution around workers, their equipment and cooperation while the paving is being completed. Paving is sponsored by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority while Martin Marietta Materials completes the milling and paving process.

Detour maps of the area are below, courtesy of the Department of Public Works of El Paso County.

For any questions, please contact the Department of Transportation of El Paso County at dotweb@elpasoco.com.