COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is encouraging the community to help their feline friends find a forever home.

The Humane Society currently has more than 50 cats at the Colorado Springs shelter waiting to find new families.

Cats six months and older will be 50% off until Sunday.

By discounting adoption fees, the Humane Society hopes to encourage people to adopt while helping their older cats stand out.

To see all the adorable animals available for adoption, you can visit their webpage here.