PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) officers have arrested three people in connection to a string of burglaries in the Pueblo area.

On Friday, Sept. 16 PPD served a search warrant on South Prairie Avenue in the Lake Minnequa area of Pueblo. Detectives suspected that suspects involved in a series of burglaries were there with stolen items.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

40-year-old, Casey Green was arrested on the scene. 24-year-old Anthony Deckert attempted to escape but was quickly taken into custody. A third man with warrants for his arrest was also on the scene.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Detectives found an ATM hidden in a shed, several bottles of liquor, and numerous cigarette packages. PPD said that Green and Deckert were involved in several burglaries committed at Big Bear, Grahams Grill, Elmwood Golf Course, Alta Convenience, and the Riverside Bar and Grill. Green and Deckert were arrested on charges of Burglary and Theft.