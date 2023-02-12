(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — As a “public display of honor and respect,” a patrol vehicle has been parked outside the Fountain Police Department (FPD) for Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra, who died of his injuries Saturday evening on Feb. 11.

Officer Becerra’s End of Watch was announced Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at

Courtesy of the City of Fountain Police Department; A Fountain Police patrol vehicle parked outside as a display of honor and respect for Officer Julian Becerra.

The memorial will be located at 222 North Santa Fe Avenue. FPD welcomes the community to visit the memorial and leave flowers or notes of support.

“We appreciate the love you have all shown during this painful time,” says FPD.