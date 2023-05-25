(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County have announced what offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed on the last Monday in May. Many government offices are closed in observance.

The following offices in El Paso County will be closed:

El Paso County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Office – All locations

El Paso County Department of Human Services Citizens can apply for food assistance, manage case information, or get more information on additional programs by visiting colorado.gov/PEAK.

El Paso County Public Health

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

CSU Extension

Office of the 4th Judicial District Attorney

4th Judicial District Courts and El Paso County Combined Courts

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Office’s North Branch in Union Town Center will also be closed on Saturday, May 27.

The public can obtain Online Motor Vehicle services from one of the 11 Self Service Kiosks throughout El Paso County, or online at dmv.colorado.gov/anywhere.

The City of Colorado Springs said the following will be closed:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Auditorium

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside Community Centers

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office at Memorial Park

Therapeutic Recreation Program at Westside Community Center

The City said the following locations would remain open for normal hours unless otherwise noted:

Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed Open 6 a.m.- 8 p.m. Evergreen Cemetery to host annual Memorial Day event featuring the Buffalo Soldiers on Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. Refreshments available for sale to benefit Wreaths Across America.

Garden of the Gods Park

Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses – weather permitting

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill – indoor dining Open 8 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting Uphill gates change to summer hours Friday, May 26; open at 7:30 a.m., downhill gate closes at 7 p.m. A free bus shuttle to the summit from Devil’s Playground will be available from Saturday, May 27 through July 31 for visitors who do not make a reservation or prefer to not drive their vehicle to the top.

Sertich Ice Center Matinee Skate; 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.: $3 admission and $2 skate rental

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center summer hours begin Saturday, May 27. Daily summer hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said the origins of Memorial Day started on May 5, 1868, three years after the civil war. The head of the organization of Union veterans Major General John A. Logan established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. Maj. Gen. Logan said May 30 should be the day because flowers would be in bloom all over the country.