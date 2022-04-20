COLORADO SPRINGS — The youngest member of the Little Rock Nine shared her story on Wednesday with students at Cheyenne Mountain High School.

In 1957, nine teenagers integrated an all-white school in Little Rock, Arkansas, changing the American education system forever. The integration of the Arkansas high school was a historic event in the American civil rights movement, which tested the landmark decision by the US Supreme court declaring segregation in public schools unconstitutional.



Only white students entered Central High School at Little Rock, Ark., on Sept 5., 1957. The school is under integration orders from U.S. District Judge Ronald N. Davies. The days before nine Black students were refused admittance to the school by Arkansas National Guardsmen. The military men were ordered by Governor Orval Faubus to surround the school and prevent Black students from entering the grounds. (AP Photo/William P Straeter)

** FILE ** In this Sept. 25, 1957, file photo, troopers of the 101st Airborne Division with fixed bayonets draw giggles from Central High School students in Little Rock, Ark. Federal forces were employed to enforce integration in the face of racial tension at the school. The city is marking the 50th anniversary of Central High School’s integration in September 2007 with a series of events culminating in a ceremony featuring former president Clinton and the Little Rock Nine. (AP Photo, File)

This combination of file photos shows the nine black teenagers who had to be escorted by federal troops past an angry white mob and through the doors of Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sept. 25, 1957. Top row from left are Minnie Brown, Elizabeth Eckford and Ernest Green; middle row, Thelma Mothershed, Melba Pattillo and Gloria Ray; bottom row, Terrence Roberts, Jefferson Thomas and Carlotta Walls. (AP Photos/File)



65 years later, Carlotta Walls Lanier, the youngest member of the Little Rock Nine and a longtime Coloradan, shared her story on Wednesday with students at Cheyenne Mountain High School. She told students despite the constant torment from the white students, she remained strong.

She knew she had a responsibility to be there so that all schools would be desegregated, paving the way for other children of color to earn their education with the same opportunities as their peers.





Lanier went on to found her own real estate company right here in Colorado.