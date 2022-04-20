COLORADO SPRINGS — The youngest member of the Little Rock Nine shared her story on Wednesday with students at Cheyenne Mountain High School.
In 1957, nine teenagers integrated an all-white school in Little Rock, Arkansas, changing the American education system forever. The integration of the Arkansas high school was a historic event in the American civil rights movement, which tested the landmark decision by the US Supreme court declaring segregation in public schools unconstitutional.
65 years later, Carlotta Walls Lanier, the youngest member of the Little Rock Nine and a longtime Coloradan, shared her story on Wednesday with students at Cheyenne Mountain High School. She told students despite the constant torment from the white students, she remained strong.
She knew she had a responsibility to be there so that all schools would be desegregated, paving the way for other children of color to earn their education with the same opportunities as their peers.
Lanier went on to found her own real estate company right here in Colorado.