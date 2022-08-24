COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region are featuring Rusty an 11-year-old Labrador Retriever mix.

Don’t let Rusty’s age fool you, he is still active, likes to meet people, and is adventurous, he is ready to go explore with you.

You can visit Rusty at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs starting at 11 a.m. today. You can visit HSPPR.org to learn more and see other pets in need of a new home.

Rusty’s adoption fee is $75 which includes:

Vaccinations

30 days of pet health insurance

One-year dog license

Microchip

Rusty is already neutered so he is ready to be adopted today.

To learn more about HSPPR’s fundraiser Pawtober fest watch the video above!