Meet Pluto, a Coloradan adventure cat who’s writing a book

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pluto is a Colorado Springs cat who loves an adventure!

His mom Satya Wimbish and two sisters Eva and Flourish have been traveling around Colorado for the past year to locations like Garden of the Gods, Red Rock Canyon, Penny Arcade in Manitou Springs, Alamosa and Mosca to visit Colorado Gators and the Great Sand Dunes and many more highlights of the great state of Colorado!

Pluto is a rescue cat who came to his family by way of Wimbish’s sister. Wimbish took in the cat with the intentions of rehoming him, but things ended up working out with Pluto finding his fur-ever family.

Courtesy of That Cat Pluto.

Pluto can be found on many social media platform sharing his adventures as That Cat Pluto. Recently, his fans began asking for a children’s book starring That Cat Pluto. A location for the plot to take place was found via poll, landing Pluto and his family to set the story in the ghost town of St. Elmo.

Wimbish has completed the first draft of the book and plans to have it available in 2022.

For anyone wanting to keep up on Pluto and his family’s adventures, check out That Cat Pluto on the following platforms: