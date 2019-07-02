Meet our newest FOX21 Digital Reporter!

Krista is one of the recent adds to the digital team

Krista Witiak comes to us all the way from Orlando, Florida. She is a recent graduate from Florida State University with a B.S. in Media Communication Studies, with a real passion for storytelling. She’s able to work across multiple platforms, from news to sports to entertainment.

After previously working two summer internships with FOX21, Krista was exposed to field work, gained reporting/editorial experience by interviewing sources, writing articles, editing and broadcasting stories and events. When she heard of a job opportunity to join the digital team and launch their new Digital Enterprise, she jumped all over the chance to come back and work in Colorado Springs!

Krista is well-traveled with a genuine interest for family and community. She is excited to explore Colorado and particularly its ski slopes. In addition to connecting with as many viewers as possible in Colorado Springs, she also hopes to try and find the best gluten-free food in town!

She will be working with the digital team to distribute information and news stories online and via our social platforms.

If you have any story ideas you can email Krista at KWitiak@kxrm.com

https://www.instagram.com/kristawitiak_tv/

https://www.facebook.com/KristaWitiakNews

https://twitter.com/KristaWitiakTV