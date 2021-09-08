Meet Kipper, FOX21’s Pet of the Week!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21 was joined this morning by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) and this week’s Pet of the Week, Kipper!

Kipper is a 12-year-old Affenpinscher mix who came into HSPPR because her family couldn’t keep her anymore, so now Kipper is looking for a mature home that will love her for the rest of her days!

Kipper can be a shy girl, but she loves her people! She is a little nervous around kiddos, so she would do best in a home with mature adults. She would also love a quiet home that will give her the companionship and gentle walk in the evenings she needs.

Kipper’s adoption fee is $75, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 1-year dog license, and a microchip.

